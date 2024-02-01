Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,283 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 896,503 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $46.76 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

