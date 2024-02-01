Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 62,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 268,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.70 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.1128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

