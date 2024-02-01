Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $51.43 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.