Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.1413 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

