Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,640,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,138,000 after buying an additional 247,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,091,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,022,000 after buying an additional 274,261 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after buying an additional 300,329 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT opened at $101.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

