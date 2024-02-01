Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,152 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.36% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IGEB opened at $45.20 on Thursday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.48.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

