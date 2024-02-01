Sigma Planning Corp Sells 261 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $74.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

