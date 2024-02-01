Sigma Planning Corp Sells 7,896 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.1 %

OHI opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.68.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

