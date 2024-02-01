Sigma Planning Corp Sells 825 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $50,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.8 %

DD opened at $61.80 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.