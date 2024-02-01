Sigma Planning Corp Sells 87 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after buying an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $167.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

