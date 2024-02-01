Sigma Planning Corp Takes $869,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $115,096,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,059,000.

TFLO opened at $50.70 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

