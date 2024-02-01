Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $245.00 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $248.55. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.28.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

