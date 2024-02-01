SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SigmaTron International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 9th.

SGMA stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

