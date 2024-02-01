Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,278 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,759 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 209,600 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 859,964 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 207,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2,335.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 324,430 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 311,110 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

AAL opened at $14.23 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

