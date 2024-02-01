Signaturefd LLC Acquires 44 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $271.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.11 and its 200 day moving average is $267.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $291.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.