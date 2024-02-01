Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after buying an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after buying an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after buying an additional 880,463 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $76.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.39.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

