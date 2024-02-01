Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,896 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,816 shares of company stock worth $6,013,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.87. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.75 million. Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

