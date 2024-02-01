Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 25.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 3,921.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 1,174.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $33.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Premier Dividend Announcement

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINC

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.