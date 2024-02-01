Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1,964.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

