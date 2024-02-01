Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $222.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.88 and a twelve month high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.00%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 152.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

