Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,556,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,149,000 after buying an additional 268,013 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,487,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after purchasing an additional 305,215 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,889,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 239,956 shares in the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

