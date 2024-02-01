Signaturefd LLC Has $101,000 Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,625,000 after buying an additional 164,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,427,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $148.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.07 and a 12 month high of $180.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

