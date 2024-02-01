Signaturefd LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

