Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 117,897,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,128,000 after buying an additional 1,504,375 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,086,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 637,784 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,732,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,160,000.

FNDE stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.52.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

