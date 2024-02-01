Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $178,250,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BLMN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $28.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

