Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

First Community Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $635.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.65%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCBC

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.