Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.46

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.46 and traded as low as C$3.16. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at C$3.19, with a volume of 390,477 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.42. The firm has a market cap of C$564.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of C$72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$69.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2945076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About Silvercorp Metals

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.