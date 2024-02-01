SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 38.31%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Shares of SILV stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $811.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

