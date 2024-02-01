SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$7.43 on Thursday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.54 and a twelve month high of C$10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.31.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of C$85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.30 million.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

