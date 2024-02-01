Simplex Trading LLC Invests $79,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

