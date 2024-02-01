Simplex Trading LLC Invests $88,000 in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Trading Down 7.6 %

URTY opened at $40.26 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

