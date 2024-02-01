Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $292.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $309.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

