Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.48.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $104.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.13. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

