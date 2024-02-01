SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

SM opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SM Energy by 561.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

