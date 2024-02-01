SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

SM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.91.

NYSE:SM opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 154.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

