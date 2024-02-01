SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $6.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SOFI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.78.

SOFI opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 135,832 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $1,029,606.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 257,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,668.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

