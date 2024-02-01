SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $65,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $498.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.04. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

