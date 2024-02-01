SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,755 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 31.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 279,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $49.70 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

