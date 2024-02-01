SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 312 ($3.97).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.27. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.70 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.20 ($3.60).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.00), for a total value of £354 ($450.04). Insiders bought a total of 175 shares of company stock worth $37,443 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

