STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of STAG Industrial worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.