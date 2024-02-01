Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after buying an additional 874,617 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,519,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,223,000 after buying an additional 87,202 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.05. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $104.21.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.