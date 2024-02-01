Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.64

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.64 and last traded at $81.61, with a volume of 12770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STN. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stantec

Stantec Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Stantec had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.