Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBUX. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.64.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.