Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.64.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.69%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.