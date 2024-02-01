Stephen Jeffrey Garchik Purchases 2,500 Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,134,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,327,553.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 5,394 shares of authID stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,546.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 3,311 shares of authID stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,434.79.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 15,500 shares of authID stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $139,655.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUID opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. authID Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

authID ( NASDAQ:AUID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,685.77% and a negative return on equity of 779.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of authID by 138.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in authID by 188.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in authID during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in authID during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in authID by 353.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

