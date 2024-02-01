StockNews.com Downgrades HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

