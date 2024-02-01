Stryker Co. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $11.54 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

SYK opened at $335.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.11. The firm has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker has a twelve month low of $248.96 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

