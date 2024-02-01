Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLF opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

