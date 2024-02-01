Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu Sells 962 Shares

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $529.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $554.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day moving average is $294.82. The company has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $881,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

