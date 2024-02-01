Susquehanna Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $170.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.86.

Get Alphabet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $140.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.